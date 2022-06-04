SWLA Arrest Report - June 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 3, 2022.

Dewayne Eugene Miller, 40, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; parole detainer.

Raven Monique Collins, 39, Sulphur: Simple battery; domestic abuse battery.

Nubian Kembahli Woods, 25, Elton: Probation detainer.

Mark Edward Ancelet, 57, Vinton: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; operating while intoxicated, third offense; operating vehicle while license is suspended; careless operation.

Jifang Cao, 37, Lumberton, Texas: Failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by applicable state, municipal state.

Darnell Lavelle Smith, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana second offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Catlin Carl Richard, 35, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; instate detainer (2 charges).

Jordan Janae Porche, 23, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; violations of protective orders.

Kenneth James Stillson III, 36, Ragley: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (2 charges); obstruction of justice; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.