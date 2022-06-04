LSU comes from behind and beats Kennesaw St. 14-11

Hattiesburg, MS - The Tigers jumped out to an early lead after scoring a run in the first two frames, but the Owls of Kennesaw State rallied back in the top of the third to regain the lead, 4-2.

In the bottom of the same frame Brayden Jobert sent a shot out to right center to bring the Tigers back within one to make it a one score game at 5-2 heading into the top of the fourth. Then Tyler Simon homered to left field to extend the Owls lead to 7-4 in the top of the fourth.

When the fifth inning came around the Owls did more damage off singles from Nick Hassan and Josh Hatcher. Then to add insult to injury Tyler Simon who led the team in hits tonight struck again sending a double to right to extend their lead to 11-4 for LSU.

Both squads wouldn’t score in the sixth or seventh but all that changed in the bottom of the eighth. LSU got the bats going scoring 10 runs to take the lead 14-11 over the owls, which was the largest come back they have had all season.

All-American outfielder Dylan Crews hit a double to left center that scored Cade Doughty and Drew Bianco to give the Bayou Bengals the 13-11 lead. At least five different tigers recorded a hit in the inning and the lineup went through two pitchers.

