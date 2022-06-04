50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU comes from behind and beats Kennesaw St. 14-11

LSU comes back and beats Kennesaw State 14-11
LSU comes back and beats Kennesaw State 14-11(Twitter: @LSUbaseball)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hattiesburg, MS - The Tigers jumped out to an early lead after scoring a run in the first two frames, but the Owls of Kennesaw State rallied back in the top of the third to regain the lead, 4-2.

In the bottom of the same frame Brayden Jobert sent a shot out to right center to bring the Tigers back within one to make it a one score game at 5-2 heading into the top of the fourth. Then Tyler Simon homered to left field to extend the Owls lead to 7-4 in the top of the fourth.

When the fifth inning came around the Owls did more damage off singles from Nick Hassan and Josh Hatcher. Then to add insult to injury Tyler Simon who led the team in hits tonight struck again sending a double to right to extend their lead to 11-4 for LSU.

Both squads wouldn’t score in the sixth or seventh but all that changed in the bottom of the eighth. LSU got the bats going scoring 10 runs to take the lead 14-11 over the owls, which was the largest come back they have had all season.

All-American outfielder Dylan Crews hit a double to left center that scored Cade Doughty and Drew Bianco to give the Bayou Bengals the 13-11 lead. At least five different tigers recorded a hit in the inning and the lineup went through two pitchers.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

The winner of the LSU-Kennesaw State matchup will take on the winner of USM-Army at 6 p.m. on...
LSU the betting favorite to get out of the Hattiesburg Regional
Sakari Famous Sports Person of the Week
Sakari Famous - Sports Person of the Week June 2 #McNeese
Sports Person of the Week - Sakari Famous
Sports Person of the Week - Sakari Famous
LSU Tigers
LSU’s Crews, Berry named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans