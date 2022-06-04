Louisiana wins three of four in first NCAA Regional games

Louisiana (KPLC) - The NCAA Baseball Tournament kicked off on Friday night as the four remaining Louisiana universities played in their first regional games.

The LSU Tigers took on the Kennesaw State Owls as the two and three seeds in the Hattiesburg Regional. The Owls quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first. LSU quickly responded in the bottom half with an RBI double from Jordan Thompson.

LSU would take the lead in the bottom of the second 2-1 before Kennesaw State would respond with three straight multi-run innings. The Owls would lead 11-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth when the Tigers would start to rally.

Jacob Berry and Josh Pearson would start things off with back-to-back RBI singles, followed by an RBI double from Jordan Thompson to make it 11-7. Tre Morgan followed that up with a 2-RBI single to make it 11-9.

Then with the bases loaded, after previously homering in the game, Brayden Jobert grounded into a fielder’s choice but drove in another run to make it a one-run game.

With the bases loaded again, Dylan Crews drove in a pair on an RBI double to put the Tigers in front. LSU would add a few more and hold on to defeat Kennesaw State 14-11 and advance to face host school Southern Miss Saturday at 6:00 P.M.

Over in Austin, Louisiana Tech took on Dallas Baptist in the second of the three two-three seed games. Similar to the Tigers, the Bulldogs let their opponent get up on them early as the Patriots would hit a solo home run in the top of the third, but would answer with a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning to make it 2-1 Tech.

The majority of the Bulldogs’ runs came in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of RBI doubles followed by a 2-run home run. Tech would hold a 7-1 lead after the fifth.

DBU would add three runs in the top of the sixth, but Tech would answer with four of their own. Both teams would scratch across a run in the eighth as the Bulldogs hung on to win 12-5 and advance to face host school Texas Saturday at 6:00 P.M.

UL Lafayette took on TCU in the College Station Regional, and unlike the other schools from the state, jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to back-to-back homers in the top of the second.

TCU would not answer until the bottom of the third when they would add a 2-run home run of their own. The Horned Frogs would eventually take the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a 2-RBI single to make it 4-3 Frogs.

The Cajuns would score two in the sixth and one in the seventh to make it 6-4 before TCU plated another to make it 6-5 Cajuns.

Both teams would add one run in the eighth, but the Cajuns held on to win 7-6 to advance to face host school Texas A&M Saturday at 6:00 P.M.

The Frogs needed an extra leg ...



Louisiana will advance to face Texas A&M tomorrow night at 6 p.m.#GeauxCajuns ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/mMeUVbd7n4 — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Baseball (@RaginCajunsBSB) June 4, 2022

In the only one versus four seed game, Southland Conference Tournament winner Southeastern took on Auburn. The Lions would go scoreless in the top of the first, but the Tigers proved to be much mightier scoring 11 runs in the first inning.

Southeastern would get on the board in the top of the second with a Finke home run to make it 11-1. Auburn would answer right back with a home run of their own and an RBI single to make it 13-1 Tigers.

The Lions would make it 13-4 after the top of the fourth before Auburn would answer back with three more of their own.

The two would go punch for punch from there with Auburn holding their ground for the most part going on to win 19-7. The Lions will now face UCLA in an elimination game Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.