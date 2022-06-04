FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few scattered storms this evening; rain chances lower next week as the heat builds

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mix of daytime heating and a weak frontal boundary draped over the area resulting in widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms that produced some hefty downpours for some along with cloud-to-ground lightning. These garden variety storms will slowly taper off through the evening after sunset, although a couple could hang around through 10:00 p.m. so make sure to have the KPLC weather app if you’ll be out and about this evening.

Rain chances will be lower on our Sunday as sunshine returns, sending temperatures up into the lower 90s by afternoon. The heat and humidity will be the primary weather story through most of next week. A ridge of high pressure aloft will strengthen, keeping the heat pumped up with daytime highs closer to the middle 90s by mid to late-week.

The tropics bear no threats close to home, but our tropical disturbance in the southeastern Gulf crossed over the lower Florida peninsula today and is emerging back out over the open waters of the Atlantic. It poses no additional land threat as it accelerates out to sea. It could still be later upgraded to a tropical storm, eventually taking the name Alex.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

