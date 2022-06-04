50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FEMA grants south La. $44 million in disaster, COVID relief

(MGN)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - South Louisiana will receive an additional $44.4 million in public assistance reimbursements for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 winter storm and hurricanes Katrina, Laura, Zeta and Ida.

The following grants were announced Friday:

  • $1,363,908 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development District 3 for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura
  • $2,488,047 to the LADOTD District 3 for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura
  • $11,291,912 to the LADOTD District 7 for debris removal operations as a result Hurricane Laura
  • $1,350,197 to Cameron Parish for management costs as a result of Hurricane Laura
  • $1,142,730 to the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association for emergency protective measures as a result of the severe winter storm
  • $1,290,531 to East Baton Rouge Parish for debris removal as a result of the severe winter storm
  • $15,650,998 to New Orleans Sewage and Water for system repairs as a result of Hurricane Katrina
  • $1,151,772 to Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District as a result of Hurricane Zeta
  • $3,812,573 to Terrebonne Parish School Board for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida
  • $1,156,222 to Plaquemines Parish School Board for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida
  • $1,640,584 to New Orleans East Hospital for emergency protective measures as a result of COVID-19
  • $1,939,947 to Children’s Hospital for emergency protective measures as a result of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Calcasieu protective measures and active shooter drills are superior to most districts in the...
Calcasieu Teachers Union president against arming educators
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lots of heat and very little rain in store over the next several days
The Calcasieu Parish School Board is hosting their annual job fair on June 14 and 15.
CPSB hosting annual job fair
Louisiana Avenue Regional Detention Basin map
Construction on Louisiana Ave. basin set to begin in September