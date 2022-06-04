FEMA grants south La. $44 million in disaster, COVID relief

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - South Louisiana will receive an additional $44.4 million in public assistance reimbursements for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 winter storm and hurricanes Katrina, Laura, Zeta and Ida.

The following grants were announced Friday:

$1,363,908 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development District 3 for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura

$2,488,047 to the LADOTD District 3 for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura

$11,291,912 to the LADOTD District 7 for debris removal operations as a result Hurricane Laura

$1,350,197 to Cameron Parish for management costs as a result of Hurricane Laura

$1,142,730 to the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association for emergency protective measures as a result of the severe winter storm

$1,290,531 to East Baton Rouge Parish for debris removal as a result of the severe winter storm

$15,650,998 to New Orleans Sewage and Water for system repairs as a result of Hurricane Katrina

$1,151,772 to Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District as a result of Hurricane Zeta

$3,812,573 to Terrebonne Parish School Board for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida

$1,156,222 to Plaquemines Parish School Board for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida

$1,640,584 to New Orleans East Hospital for emergency protective measures as a result of COVID-19

$1,939,947 to Children’s Hospital for emergency protective measures as a result of COVID-19.

