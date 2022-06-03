50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 2, 2022.

Michael Paul Guidry, 38, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Walter Terrell Collins III, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; instate detainer.

Tamara Shadel Lebron, 30, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Jacob Derrell Goings, 28, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Victoria Fe Harrington, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Matthew Allen Woodbury, 33, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Slayde Allen Jay, 23, Vidor, TX: Out of state detainer.

Michael Lee Duplechian II, 28, Carencro, LA: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Victor Dominique Rivera, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation; theft under $5,000; domestic abuse.

Stacy Glenn Young, 52, Lake Charles: Escape; possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have reflectors.

Brady Alan Norsworthy, 21, Lagrange, TX: Theft under $5,000; burglary; contempt of court.

Courtney Paige Lebleu, 29, Iowa: Trespassing; contempt of court.

Raphael Louis Johnson Jr., 43, DeQuincy: Proper equipment required on vehicles; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; instate detainer.

