Sunrise Interview: Understanding your insurance policy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If there’s anything the 2020 hurricane season thought us here in Southwest Louisiana, it’s to be prepared for anything. And one way to do that is to make sure you have the right insurance policy.

We spoke to Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon this morning who is traveling the state this week as we move into the 2022 hurricane season.

PREPARING FOR HURRICANE SEASON

“First and foremost, get with your professional, your insurance agent, or whoever your insurance provider is. Talk with them about what coverage you have and, equally important, what coverage is not available to you.”

First, you need to check your hurricane or named storm deductible. There should be a special line on your deck page telling you that there is one. A third of the policies in Louisiana come with a 5% named storm or hurricane deductible.

That’s not 5% of your loss, it’s 5% of your insured value. Typically it’s $200,000 to insure a home. And 5% of that is a $10,000 hurricane deductible. That kicks in before the damage you’ve suffered is paid for by your insurance company. That’s the most usual complaint in the aftermath of hurricanes.

Also, property insurance policies do not typically include flood damage. Floods associated with hurricanes, rain storms, or the overtopping of levees during the rain season, is not covered by homeowners or commercial property policies in almost all cases.

I tell people all across the state, that the best insurance policy decision your can make is to significantly subsidize your national flood insurance program.”

THINGS TO LOOK FOR IN YOUR POLICY

“Your replacement cost, which means the cost of rebuilding your home if it burns down or has a tree come through the roof. The replacement cost is different than the appraised value of your home. And it’s dramatically up from two years ago as a result of inflation. Labor and materials are up dramatically.”

A recent study said that nationwide 64% of properties are underinsured and on average by 24%.

So, when that happens with a total loss your recovery is only two-thirds of what you thought you had covered with your policy.”

FIGHTING WITH INSURANCE

“You have until September to file suit. Then a prescription period comes in.

If you’re still dealing with your insurance claim, we have consumer affairs folks who have fielded over 7,000 complaints since the 2020 and 2021 hurricanes. So, you need to call us and file a complaint.

If you have to, get a public adjuster to assist you with your claim. Or even an attorney to initiate litigation.”

You can call the Louisiana Department of Insurance to file a complaint at 800-259-5300.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.