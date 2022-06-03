50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur to choose District 2 Councilman Saturday

Sulphur District 2 candidates
Sulphur District 2 candidates(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The special election for the Sulphur City Council District 2 seat will be held Saturday, June 4.

Candidates Mike Koonce and Nick Nezat will once again face off for the seat, after Koonce challenged his defeat in the March 26 election due to a redistricting error.

Voters in the district can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters can find information on polling locations HERE.

We will have up-to-date election results on our website Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

