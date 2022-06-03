National Guard breaks ground on new Readiness Center at Chennault

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The local facility for the Louisiana National Guard was severely damaged in Hurricane Laura and is still being used. They have been in line for a new center in Lake Charles, and now it is coming.

It has been in the works for 10 years, and finally the National Guard in Lake Charles is getting a new $24 million facility. The Readiness Center at Chennault International Airport will house more than 200 soldiers.

Adjutant General of the Louisiana Guard Keith Waddell says there have been many obstacles along the way.

“Today is a testament to five words: determination, persistence, patience and hard work,” he told those gathered at the groundbreaking.

And Waddell says our soldiers deserve the best because they are the best.

“They deserve a state of the art facility because they are the best in the country at what they do. They have been on three federal deployments to the Middle East, they’ve been on numerous state emergencies,” said Waddell.

Chennault Director Kevin Melton says they have a bond with the Guard, which helped citizens in dire straits after the hurricanes.

“During the recovery they distributed six million meals ready to eat; provided over two million gallons of water, distributed nearly six million bags of ice, distributed 232 thousand tarps and cleared 2,500 miles of roadways,” Melton said.

He said the new facilities will help each soldier be their very best and is an opportunity for partnership and growth between Chennault and the National Guard.

Waddell says it’s a big deal.

“This is a monumental step for this organization for the 256 infantry brigade combat team of La. National guard. It is going to help us, take us to the next level in terms of facilities,” said Waddell.

The center will include 48,000 square feet in the main readiness facility, plus about 10,000 square feet for a maintenance area.

The new center should be complete by Nov. 3, 2023. Officials say it’s too soon to say what will be done with the armory on First Avenue in Lake Charles.

