‘Millie’s Law’ advances: La. bill to increase penalties for sale, distribution of fentanyl

Photo of Lilly Harvey and her daughter, Camille, who overdosed in 2017. (Source: Family of Camille Harvey)(Courtesy of Lilly Harvey)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A bill that would increase criminal penalties for the sale and distribution of fentanyl received final passage in the Louisiana House on Friday, June 3.

Senate Bill 315 would increase the penalties for those who distribute drugs laced with fentanyl. A convicted person would face a prison sentence of 10 to 45 years and a fine of up to $100,000. The current law has a sentencing guideline range of five to 40 years and up to a $50,000 fine.

SB 315 is better known as “Millie’s Law,” named after a local woman, Lillie Camille Harvey, who overdosed in City Park in Alexandria in 2017. Millie’s mother, Lilly Harvey, has played a central role in the legislation’s passage, bringing her daughter’s story to Senator Glen Womack last year, which led to him authoring legislation addressing the issue. Harvey said she is elated that she and hundreds of others she represents finally will have a leg to stand on.

“These loved ones of ours have been deceived to death,” she said. “It needed to be in a criminal classification, where it was just in a scheduled classification, so now we have something to stand on. That when it comes to fentanyl, you better know what it is before you try and sell it to someone and it takes their life, or you’re going to have to pay the consequences.”

The bill heads to the Senate for concurrence on amendments made in a House committee, and then it will head to the governor’s desk.

