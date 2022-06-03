50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana’s Annual Free Fishing Weekend to be held June 11-12

(Source: Bass Pro Shops / YouTube via MGN)
By Rene LeBreton
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) invites you to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” explained LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Bring a neighbor, a friend, or a family member and let them experience the great fishing Louisiana has to offer.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.

As an added bonus, LDWF has stocked adult-sized catfish at 17 ponds across the state as part of the Get Out and Fish! Program. No boat? No problem! Go to LDWF’s website or Facebook page to find locations of ponds, date of stocking, and tips on how to catch and cook your catfish.

In addition, a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, snappers, groupers, amberjacks, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphin fish, billfish, gray triggerfish, and swordfish. When registering for a ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option when asked for their license type.  Registering for a ROLP in this manner does not require a fishing license number, and the ROLP will be valid Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

To register for a ROLP, please go to https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/login.

LDWF reminds the public that anytime outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who decides to continue fishing for the remainder of the year is invited to purchase a state fishing license at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/.

By purchasing a fishing license, you also help provide funding for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education, and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.

Copyright 2022 LDWF. All rights reserved.

