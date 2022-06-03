Last Downtown at Sundown tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Southwest Louisiana likes to party... And you get one more chance at the last downtown at sundown for this summer.

“The city of Lake Charles was thrilled to bring Downtown at Sundown back this year, roaring success. We’ve had more than 3,000 people attend weekly and we are expecting a good crowd this weekend. We found that in rebuilding our infrastructure, rebuilding our homes, it’s just as much important to rebuild our community events, because it’s events like these that really contribute to our quality of life and make celebrating Southwest Louisiana’s culture so special,” Matt Young, the Director of Cultural Affairs.

And there’s no party like a free party!

“That’s exactly right, thanks to our sponsors, all of these events are 100 percent free. It’s so important to make it affordable for everyone so we can all get together and move past Covid and hurricane recovery as a community,” Young said.

While the event is free, your support of the local restaurants and food trucks will also benefit the Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana.

