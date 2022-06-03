La. law to prevent abortion-inducing drugs by mail wins final passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A proposed law to prevent Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs by mail has won final passage in the state’s legislature.

The State Senate voted 31 to 1 on Friday, June 3 to approve House changes to the bill by Senator Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican.

The bill said that abortion-inducing drugs in Louisiana can only be administered in person by a state-licensed physician under certain circumstances, including to remove a dead unborn child from a miscarriage, remove an ectopic pregnancy or to save the life or preserve the health of an unborn child. It will also not ban contraceptives, Plan B or other emergency contraceptives.

The bill goes next to Governor John Bel Edwards.

Penalties for violating the law include prison sentences of one to five years. Hewitt stressed during brief remarks to the Senate on Friday that the bill does not penalize women who seek abortions.

