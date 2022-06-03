FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lots of heat and very little rain in store over the next several days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With today’s unexpected but welcomed cloud cover for much of the day, temperatures struggled out of the lower 80s even into late-afternoon with some nice heat relief to the area. That combined with a north breeze helped a bit with the summer swelter our area has seen this week. Despite those clouds, no rain for the area as a front nosed through overnight, pushing those best rain chances to our east today and tonight.

A weak upper level disturbance will move our direction late in the afternoon tomorrow and could spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm after 3-4 p.m. Saturday, but any rain will be limited in coverage and most areas miss out altogether. Rain chances become even more meager beyond Saturday as an area of high pressure strengthens and keeps temperatures pumped up into the 90s. Some spots may even get into the middle 90s by the middle latter half of next week.

Our tropical system remains in the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico and still could be upgraded to Tropical Storm Alex before making landfall over the western Florida peninsula on Saturday. The main impacts will be heavy rain and flooding from Miami to the Florida Keys where some spots got get nearly a foot of rain. This system poses no threat to Louisiana. The rest of the tropics stay quiet over the next 5 days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

