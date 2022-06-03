The family of an 80-year-old killed by a stray bullet treasures her legacy

Two of 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood's children discuss the life she led and her tragic death by gunfire after attending her grandson's graduation. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood is relishing her legacy even while coping with her senseless death.

Greenwood was shot and killed this week while leaving her grandson’s high-school graduation which was held on Xavier University’s campus.

FOX 8 sat down with two of her six children, Geraldine Lashley and Rosemary Campbell to talk about her life.

“She’d always remind us, she’d say, well, my grandma lived until she was in her 90s and I could do it,” said Campbell.

Greenwood loved gardening they said.

“She’d tend to her garden, and she’d tend to her business outside, minding everybody else’s,” said Lashley.

She lived through segregation and weathered other challenges during her 80 years of life.

“She rode the bus when black people had to sit in the back,” said Lashley.

Greenwood was an early widow.

“She raised her children as a single mom, my dad was in the military, he died when we were just seven and six, and of our older siblings were a little older, but she took care of us,” said Campbell.

Lashley added, “She was a phenomenal woman, she cared a lot about her children and grandchildren, you know, she did like housekeeping work to kind of make ends meet.”

Greenwood was even featured in a book titled, One Block with her grandson.

“There’s a silhouette of my mom in the background and this is one of her favorite photos,” said Lashley.

And she met former President Jimmy Carter after Katrina and was photographed with him, too.

Her daughters said their mother pushed her kids and grandchildren to pursue education and she was thrilled to witness her grandson Corey’s graduation this week.

“She saw the graduation, she was very happy, you know, Corey and also my little cousin, her brother’s grandchild graduated, too from the same place,” said Lashley.

She added, “It meant a lot to her because, you know, education, you both my sister and I have bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Education meant a lot to her. Corey wanted to pursue real estate and we’re going to motivate him just like she motivated us.”

But Lashley said her much detested firearms.

“She hated guns, she did and didn’t want them anywhere around her, and to say that this happened in such a senseless way that’s the hardest part,” said Lashley.

“It is awful, here’s someone that we should have been there by her side as she aged, through the normal progression of elderly life and the past which is never easy anyway but to have someone foolishly cause this, it’s just heartbreaking. It is not fair,” said Campbell.

New Orleans police so far have not made any arrests.

“We do have a detective working with us and he has been wonderful,” said Lashley.

And they will keep her legacy alive.

“It’s a very huge home, so what we will do, we will continue to keep up with this home, you know, family and friends to come and stay, whatever we can to continue because she would always say that’s what your daddy would have wanted,” said Campbell.

The daughters said besides having six kids, their mother has 15 grandchildren and at least 12 great-grandchildren.

They said they were planning to make funeral arrangements after the interview.

