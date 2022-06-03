50/50 Thursdays
EBRSO: Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart

Latasha Williams
Latasha Williams(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO reported Latasha Williams, 39, was booked on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.

The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.

According to EBRSO, a woman was using the self-checkout at the Neighborhood Walmart on Coursey Blvd. and began arguing with someone. An employee stepped in and tried telling her to stop, then she stabbed the employee with a box cutter.

EBRSO says the employee is being treated with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The woman did flee the scene officials said, but she was located at her house and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

