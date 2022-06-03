CPSB hosting annual job fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is hosting their annual job fair on June 14 and 15.

The job fair will be located at Washing Marion High School on June 14 and Sulphur High School on June 15. The fair will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. both days.

CPSB said the district is hiring for many positions, including teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and more.

Registration is not required. Resumes are welcomed, and informal interviews will take place during the fair. Representatives from the CPSB Personnel Department will be present to answer employment questions and assist applicants through the fair.

