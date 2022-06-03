Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: June 3, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 52% of cases and 42% of deaths from May 19 to May 25.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,021 new cases.

· 393 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 4 new deaths.

· 214 patients hospitalized (8 more than previous update).

· 63% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 76 new cases.

· 17 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 6 patients hospitalized (Same as previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 64 new cases.

· 13 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 13 new cases.

· 5 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 0 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: June 2, 2022

Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: June 1, 2022

Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 31, 2022

Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

State

COVID-19 cases slowly increasing in Louisiana

Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Dylan Domangue
Over the last month, the state has seen a steady increase in cases with over 5,600 positive tests being reported since last week.

Coronavirus

Masks now required in Lake Charles Memorial facilities

Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
The Lake Charles Memorial Health System has announced that face masks are required in all facilities as of Thursday, May 26.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 27, 2022

Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 26, 2022

Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Experts offer advice for talking to kids about Texas school shooting

Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By Andrea Robinson
School aged children and their parents may now be filled with anxiety after the mass school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 25, 2022

Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.