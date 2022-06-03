Construction on Louisiana Ave. basin set to begin in September

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury greenlighted construction of the Louisiana Avenue Regional Detention Basin Project by accepting a $4.76 million bid at its June 2 regular meeting.

The basin will be constructed on 17 acres on Louisiana Avenue along Contraband Bayou, said CPPJ spokesperson Tom Hoefer. The project is the first of its kind in Calcasieu Parish, and plans are in development to construct multiple regional detention basins in various watersheds throughout the parish.

The basin will hold up to 60 million gallons of water, the equivalent of seven-and-a-half football fields covered in one foot of water, Hoefer said.

The police jury unanimously voted to accept the lowest bid from Rigid Constructors, LLC of Lafayette, Hoefer said. Construction will include site development; earth work; clearing and removing trees, shrubs and dirt; basin construction and all related construction of underground pipe systems and concrete foundations.

“This detention pond will make a significant improvement in the drainage of the Contraband Bayou watershed, so I am thrilled that the project is moving forward,” said Chris Landry, District 7 Calcasieu Parish Police Juror. “Hopefully, this is the first of many similar projects that will also have major impacts across Calcasieu Parish.”

“Contraband Bayou is an ongoing concern for flooding, so this first detention basin project is especially needed in the area,” said Anthony Bartie, District 9 Police Juror and police jury vice president. The project area is located in District 9. “I’m grateful for the work of our staff and partners for their efforts to get this project funded and moving toward construction.”

“This project will help with flooding within the watershed and surrounding community, while offering residents passive park amenities – such as a walking path,” said Alberto Galan, assistant to the parish administrator. “It is being funded with a combination of local parish and federal funds from the American Rescue Plan allocation granted to the Police Jury. These funds are also being utilized to fund various other water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure projects parishwide.”

Construction is expected to begin in September and is projected to be completed in March 2024.

