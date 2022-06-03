50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Construction on Louisiana Ave. basin set to begin in September

Louisiana Avenue Regional Detention Basin map
Louisiana Avenue Regional Detention Basin map(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury greenlighted construction of the Louisiana Avenue Regional Detention Basin Project by accepting a $4.76 million bid at its June 2 regular meeting.

The basin will be constructed on 17 acres on Louisiana Avenue along Contraband Bayou, said CPPJ spokesperson Tom Hoefer. The project is the first of its kind in Calcasieu Parish, and plans are in development to construct multiple regional detention basins in various watersheds throughout the parish.

The basin will hold up to 60 million gallons of water, the equivalent of seven-and-a-half football fields covered in one foot of water, Hoefer said.

The police jury unanimously voted to accept the lowest bid from Rigid Constructors, LLC of Lafayette, Hoefer said. Construction will include site development; earth work; clearing and removing trees, shrubs and dirt; basin construction and all related construction of underground pipe systems and concrete foundations.

“This detention pond will make a significant improvement in the drainage of the Contraband Bayou watershed, so I am thrilled that the project is moving forward,” said Chris Landry, District 7 Calcasieu Parish Police Juror. “Hopefully, this is the first of many similar projects that will also have major impacts across Calcasieu Parish.”

“Contraband Bayou is an ongoing concern for flooding, so this first detention basin project is especially needed in the area,” said Anthony Bartie, District 9 Police Juror and police jury vice president. The project area is located in District 9. “I’m grateful for the work of our staff and partners for their efforts to get this project funded and moving toward construction.”

“This project will help with flooding within the watershed and surrounding community, while offering residents passive park amenities – such as a walking path,” said Alberto Galan, assistant to the parish administrator. “It is being funded with a combination of local parish and federal funds from the American Rescue Plan allocation granted to the Police Jury. These funds are also being utilized to fund various other water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure projects parishwide.”

Construction is expected to begin in September and is projected to be completed in March 2024.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Last Downtown at Sundown tonight
Last Downtown at Sundown tonight
Latasha Williams
EBRSO: Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart
Applications open for “iCan Bike” camp
Applications open for “iCan Bike” camp
Cameron Parish Water District #2 said the boil advisory for the west part of the Town of...
Boil advisory lifted in Hackberry