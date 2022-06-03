COLD CASE: missing Leesville man, Bradley Stracener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Bradley Stracener? That’s what the Leesville man’s family and law enforcement are questioning several years after he disappeared.

“God gave him to me, and I am going to get answers before I leave this world,” Toni James, Stracener’s mother said.

Days turned into weeks. Weeks turned into years. Not a rock goes unturned or lead goes unfollowed in the search for Bradley Stracener.

“He said ‘bye mom, I love you, I will see you in a little while’, and he drove off,” James said. “I never in a million years thought that was it.”

October 30 will mark the third anniversary of his disappearance. The vehicle Stracener was driving was located near Shady Oaks Trailer Park in the Sandy Hill area on October 31, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys laying in the seat.

Bradley has not been seen since, nor has any viable information regarding his disappearance surfaced.

“Searches of the woods, interviews with the last people who seen him those last few days,” Sheriff Sam Craft said. “You know, it’s still a mystery as to where Bradley is.”

On the second anniversary of his disappearance, the sheriff’s office said they ‘believe that foul play is probably involved’. Most recently, law enforcement partnered with an out of state search and rescue group.

“But the dogs and the dog handlers did not come up with anything new,” Sheriff Craft said.

It has been nearly three excruciatingly long years.

“We still don’t have any answers whatsoever,” Morgan Baggett, his ex-wife said. “None. Who, what, when and where, we know nothing. We just know that come October is going to be three years since anyone on earth has seen or heard from him”

His family wants people to remember his infectious laugh, and the love he had for his son.

“I believe with all of my heart, if his family and I didn’t try so hard and keep pushing, that Bradley would be forgotten right now,” Baggett said.

“I just ask that somebody come forward and do what is right, and let us finally put this to rest because this has been three years of hell,” James said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

