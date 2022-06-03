Calcasieu Teachers Union president against arming educators

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After all the mass shootings in schools, people are desperate to find a way to protect students. Arming teachers is now being discussed in the Louisiana Legislature.

Terrifying images have given new traction to the idea of arming certain teachers in the classrooms.

“I support teachers that are qualified and trained to be able to carry on school grounds and protect our teachers. If politicians are good enough to be protected by people with guns our children in school are too,” House Bill 37′s lead author Danny McCormick said.

While local teachers have not been surveyed on the issue, Calcasieu Teachers Union President Teri Johnson thinks it’s too much to put on educators.

“Teachers have enough on their plate. They don’t need to add police officer, tactical trainer to that manage of curriculum, discipline problems, trauma problems. Their own issues,” said Johnson.

She said things could go very wrong very quickly and have tragic results.

“At least two incidents where the male teachers, they were males, they had gone through the course. They were attempting to take their gun off the holster, off their hip, like it’s the wild west. And ended up shooting themselves,” Johnson said.

She said Calcasieu protective measures and active shooter drills are superior to most districts in the state.

“When you go to an elementary school, there are double doors that you go into, toward the office. There is an alcove. There is another set of double doors. You have to be buzzed in,” she said.

Johnson also said armed school officers are at middle and high schools in the district. As proposed, any teacher designated as a school protection officer would be voluntary and in addition to the person’s normal job duties.

