Bills signed, vetoed by Gov. Edwards in 2022 legislative session

Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed into law and vetoed some bills from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

Gov. Edwards signed the following bills into law:

Act 18 in House Bill 6, which creates an employee insurance fund for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Act 17 in House Bill 750 provides prosecution of certain littering violations by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

CLICK HERE for the full list.

The governor vetoed the following bills:

  • SB 381 - Gov. Edwards has vetoed SB 381 because it does not adequately protect the public from predatory lending practices.
  • HB 216 - Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 216 at the request of the bill’s author.
  • SB 36 creates an unnecessary expansion of criminal code. Click here to read the veto letter.
  • HB 1 - Gov. Edwards line-item vetoed portions of HB 1. Click here to read the veto letter.

