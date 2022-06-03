Authorities searching for missing Lake Charles man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly Lake Charles man, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

John A. Conner, 73, was reported missing after leaving his home on foot last night, June 2, 2022. Conner reportedly has a medical condition and is in need of his medication.

He is described as a white male, 5′8″, around 150 pounds, and wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and possibly a hat.

Conner was last seen in the Vincent Reed Rd. area south of Lake Charles and was possibly headed towards the 1300 block area of McNeese Street.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who sees Conner or knows of his whereabouts to contact them at 491-3605.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.