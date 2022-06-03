Applications open for “iCan Bike” camp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Down Syndrom Association of SWLA and ICan Shine are opening bike camp applications for individuals with disabilities.
The five-day bike camp will begin at the Burton Coliseum on June 13, 2022.
iCan Shine uses customized adapted equipment, trained professionals, and volunteers in 75-minute sessions over a five-day period to help teach individuals with disabilities to ride conventional two-wheeled bicycles. For those who attend, approximately 80% of riders learn to ride a conventional bicycle independently by the end of camp. The remaining 20% often make great progress towards that goal.
To be eligible to enroll, riders must:
- Be at least eight years old.
- Have a disability.
- Be able to walk without an assistive device such as a walker or cane.
- Be able to side-step quickly to both sides.
- Have a minimum inseam measurement of 20 inches from the floor.
- Weigh no more than 220 pounds.
The camp is $100 for individuals with Down Syndrome and $125 for individuals with all other disabilities.
Individuals that attended in 2018 or 2019 will receive a discounted rate of $75.
