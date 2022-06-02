Youth Grant Program now accepting applications from nonprofits and schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The granting nonprofit Mae’s Mission has announced that its youth grant program is now accepting applications through June 30, 2022.

Eligible nonprofit organizations, educational centers, and schools within the five-parish Southwest Louisiana region can apply. Educational centers and schools must serve children between Pre-K4 and 5th grade and must have served 51% or more free or reduced lunch in 2017-2019.

The grant is aimed at organizations that improve the health, education, and/or support general welfare programs for youth ages between Pre-K4 and 5th grade.

Programs can include initiatives such as a school garden, mental health programs for children, enrichment and art programs, or healthy living education.

The youth grant program is funded by Mae’s Mission’s Game Night fundraiser, online donations, and CITGO. Applicants will be reviewed and scored by a community review panel.

Applications are available online at www.maesmission.org/grants.

