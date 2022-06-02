50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

Pfizer cites a study showing the shots are safe and boosted immunity. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/SHAWN ROCCO/MEAGAN DUNPHY-DALY/OCHSNER HEALTH)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Aashish Jha outlined the administration’s planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots. He said the Food and Drug Administration’s outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors’ offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.

Jha said states can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines on Friday, and said the administration has an initial supply of 10 million doses available. He said it may take a few days for the vaccines to arrive across the country and vaccine appointments to be widespread.

“Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” Jha said.

The Biden administration is pressing states to prioritize large-volume sites like children’s hospitals, and to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Jha acknowledged the “frustration” of parents of young children who have been waiting more than a year for shots for their kids.

“At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we’ve got to get it right,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
Kerry Cormier
Suspect arrested in theft of LDWF vehicle following police pursuit

Latest News

A civil rights organization says workers at a McDonald’s intentionally sold a Muslim family...
McDonald’s intentionally sold Muslim family bacon, complaint says
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II will skip Friday events due to discomfort
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting