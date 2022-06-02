Vernon Sheriff: Crime ring believed to be stealing fuel from convenience stores

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area.

Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.

The thieves are using recoded or counterfeit credit cards after normal hours in a significant amount of the thefts.

One convenience store suffered a loss of $4,741.24 in diesel fuel in three nights, the Sheriff’s Office said.

While most thefts are occurring after hours, the Sheriff’s Office urged clerks to be vigilant and watch for customers making large purchases of fuel using more than one credit card.

The Sheriff’s Office said other parishes have reported SUV-type vehicles equipped with a bladder-like tank concealed from plain sight.

“At this time, I strongly recommend that all convenience stores, especially in outlying areas, offering after hours pay at the pump, shut down all pumps at the close of business in an effort to prevent such thefts,” Sheriff Sam Craft said in a statement. “Pay at the pump should be available only IF a clerk is on duty to monitor those fuel sales.

“Citizens who are dependent on after hours pay at the pump, should contact the store that they patronize, to see if any changes will be made in relation to the hours of fuel availability.”

Craft encouraged store employees to immediately report to the Vernon Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

