Teachers could soon be armed in the classroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In light of some of the horrific school shootings we’ve seen it’s forced the conversation to come up? Should teachers be armed in the classroom? A similar bill was presented back in 2018 but failed, however, now it’s back for another run.

It’s a sight that would keep any parent up at night, students fleeing for their lives from an active school shooter. A bill at the State Capitol by Rep. Danny McCormick, a Republican from Caddo Parish, is attempting to offer a solution by arming certain teachers on campus.

“I support teachers that are qualified and trained to be able to carry on school grounds to protect our teachers. If politicians are good enough to be protected by people with guns, our children in school are too,” said Rep. McCormick.

The bill was originally presented as a constitutional carry bill. If the bill had gone through, it would mean you no longer have to pay for a concealed carry permit in order to carry a firearm in your purse or under your jacket.

A similar bill was presented last year, passed both chambers, but was vetoed by the governor. To avoid the same fate this time on top of recent events, the bill was amended while in the senate committee and transformed into an “arm the teachers” proposal.

“It’s going to be voluntary; it will be up to each school system to decide if they want to or do not want to do this,” Rep. McCormick continued.

Teachers would need to go through the proper training to get their concealed carry permit and go through an extensive vetting process to qualify. McCormick says in his parish, that deputies are armed on campuses.

“And I would like our teachers to be able to back up that deputy. Not necessarily as the first defense against a shooter but just back that deputy up,” Rep. McCormick added.

Darius Lanus with the East Baton Rouge School Board says, in his opinion, it’s an idea that has too many flaws.

“I think that’s just not the right approach, that’s not something that we should move towards,” said Lanus.

His biggest concerns are what would happen if a student were to get their hands on the gun and where the teachers would keep them.

“Because there’s so many nuances that could take place that it just leaves us in a worse place than we are right now. I think the easier or better question is how do we keep our campuses secure, how do we keep our people secure, and how do we keep our students safe,” Lanus added.

“Whether they have guns or not, just the fact they may have them would be a deterrent in my mind,” Rep. McCormick concluded.

WAFB was told if it fails to make it out of committee this week, it will likely die before session ends on Monday.

Watch the full report on 9News at 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.