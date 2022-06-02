SWLA Arrest Report - June 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 1, 2022.

Desmond Jmar Adams, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; broken tail lamps.

Nathan Elias Magee, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary.

Stevie Ann Nope, 25, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Derreck Dewayne Ashworth, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court; home invasion; second-degree battery.

Larry James Lee Jr., 21, Iowa: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; probation violation.

Isis Shelby Leblanc, 28, Lafayette: Contempt of court.

Amanda Cheri Melancon, 41, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles; distribution to a minor.

Scott Ray Melancon, 36, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles; distribution to a minor.

Corey Brian Cormier, 31, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; domestic abuse; contempt of court; parole detainer.

Billy Keith Johnson, 52, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Brandon Laron Butler, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery; property damage under $50,000.

Jacob Jeremiah Celestine, 21, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

Richard Zamora, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contractor fraud under $5,000 (2 charges).

