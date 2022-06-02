Sulphur library to temporarily close for renovations

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Regional Library, at 1160 Cypress St., will close for renovations starting Monday, June 6, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

Library officials expect the branch to reopen on Saturday, June 11. Patrons can visit the library website HERE for information on library services and programs during the closure.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.