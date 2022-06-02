50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur library to temporarily close for renovations

Calcasieu Parish Public Library(Calcasieu Parish Public Library)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Regional Library, at 1160 Cypress St., will close for renovations starting Monday, June 6, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

Library officials expect the branch to reopen on Saturday, June 11. Patrons can visit the library website HERE for information on library services and programs during the closure.

