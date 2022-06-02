Sports Person of the Week - Sakari Famous

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Sakari Famous has jumped her way into the history books becoming the first Cowgirl high jumper and only second ever McNeese high jumper to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

“It’s been a long time coming, but I finally got it and the emotions are hard to describe but it feels great to have accomplished what I have so far that I actually got it. It’s unbelievable I have to say,” Famous said.

The reigning Southland outdoor high jump champion leaped over six feet at the NCAA east prelims to punch her ticket to the championships next week. The mark was a school record, personal record and the record for her home country of Bermuda.

Sakari Famous: “Since the start of college I’ve been trying to get that six feet milestone and I only realized that I actually jumped it when coach Gilroy told me you jumped six feet!”

Famous transferred to McNeese from the University of Georgia and since her arrival head coach Brendon Gilory could tell she was special.

“When you get a young lady like Sakari that can come in and set goals and then she achieved her goals and she’s going to hopefully go past those goals here next week,” Gilroy said.

Famous said she’s dealt with doubt from others over the course of her college and although it was challenging, she’s learned to block out the noise and focus on her goals with some wisdom from her mother.

“My mom kept on telling me if you really want something you have to already know that you got it and you achieved it, so that’s what I went into the competition with,” Famous said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.