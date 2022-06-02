Passenger killed in two-vehicle crash near Ragley

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Ragley, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the incident near the intersection of Hwy 12 and Pierce Rd. around 5 p.m. on June 1, 2022.

A preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck, driven by 21-year-old Taylor A. Maye of Lake Charles, was traveling west on Hwy 12. For unknown reasons, Maye crossed the center line and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. This caused him to sideswipe a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east along Hwy 12.

Despite being properly restrained, the passenger of the Silverado, David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver of the Silverado and the FedEx truck received minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

