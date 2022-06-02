New Orleans singer Johnette Downing performs for Calcasieu summer reading program

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - New Orleans multiple-award-winning singer and musician Johnette Downing was the featured performer Thursday at the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

It’s part of the 2022 summer reading program. Downing performed for kids at the Sulphur and Central library branches.

Dedicated to celebrating childhood, nurturing cultural exchanges and fostering literacy through her music and books, she’s performed for audiences around the world.

“The wonderful thing about being a children’s performer from Louisiana is because of our culture,” Downing said. “And all I’ve traveled all over the world, and wherever I go, they want me to give performances about our culture because it’s, you know, world famous.”

For more information about these and other library programs, visit the Calcasieu Library website.

