Justin Hill reflects on 2022 season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With their season now over, the McNeese Cowboys look forward to a restful off-season, but as always, they’ll miss the comradery.

“It’s a breakup that ends immediately, and you don’t see them again because when we were in that dugout on Saturday night that’s literally the last time that team will all be in the same place ever again,” said head coach Justin Hill.

This season Hill became the all-time winningest coach in program history to go along with an outright Southland regular-season title while making three straight title game appearances.

“Especially a great stretch run over the last seven weeks where they won 12 out of 15 conference games to be the outright conference champion,” Hill said. “Each championship you win whether it be a tournament or regular season has its own challenges but the longevity that our team did they’ll remember that a long time.”

The offseason also brings opportunities for recruiting. Being in a spot where baseball talent is in abundance, it gives Hill optimism about the future success of the program.

“There’s a lot of good baseball players in this area and we’ve tried to push our way in there to have some notoriety and people know who we are. That’s the geography we play in, but just having a name to be able to do that and be an attractive place has been really important for us,” Hill said on attracting talent to the program. “I think you can be successful at McNeese and I believed that when I first took the job and we’ve gone on to prove that.”

The 2023 squad will start training in the fall as the Cowboys look ahead to what 2023 has in store.

