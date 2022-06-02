50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards issues statement on assigning La. budget

LA State Capitol
LA State Capitol(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, June 2, Governor John Bel Edwards announced he has signed House Bill 1, which is Louisiana’s budget bill, making historic investments in education and infrastructure that will improve the lives of Louisianans and the outlook for the state.

Governor Edwards released the following statement:

CLICK HERE to read the Governor’s line-item vetoes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
Kerry Cormier
Suspect arrested in theft of LDWF vehicle following police pursuit

Latest News

Jr. Deputy Academy flyer.
CPSO hosting Jr. Deputy Academy
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session
Gas pump
Vernon Sheriff: Crime ring believed to be stealing fuel from convenience stores