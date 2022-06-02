Fun with Fideaux Returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Fun with Fideaux makes a return to Calcasieu libraries to give kids the chance to sit down and read with four legged friends.

“The Doctor Dogs Therapy Dogs Group bring in their trained therapy dogs to the library, and children will have a chance to sit down with the dog and read a story to the dog,” Christy Comeaux, the Public Information Officer for Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries said.

This program is a favorite among many who come and participate and having programming back at the library is proof of recovery after the hurricanes and the pandemic.

“The kids just love the dogs, and the dogs love the kids. You could see smiles on the dogs faces just as big as the kids,” Comeaux said.

Programming at the library continues all summer long and there is definitely something for everyone “We always try to find unique programs and something that will entertain both kids and families.”

The next Fun with Fideaux event will be next Wednesday, June 15, at the Moss Bluff branch. For more information on library programming, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.