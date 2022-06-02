50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms through the evening, then fewer around the next several days

By Ben Terry
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With a combination of the afternoon sea breeze and an approaching weak frontal boundary from the northwest, scattered thunderstorms were the result this afternoon with a few more possible into the early evening hours.  These storms will begin to weaken after sunset and should be ending by midnight across all of Southwest Louisiana.

Overall we can expect fewer daily showers and thunderstorms over the days. ahead, especially by the weekend as high pressure will dominate, limiting rain chances and keeping the heat and humidity in place.

The extreme southern Gulf of Mexico will see our first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, as future Alex is set to strengthen to a tropical storm and move toward the southwest coast of Florida by this weekend. This storm will have no impacts locally on our weather, but heavy flooding rains will be likely from the Florida Keys up to Miami over the weekend as more than 4 to 7 inches of rain will be possible.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

