Finding Community after the storms

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Housing after hurricanes Laura and Delta were slim to none. Manita Khatri and some of her friends were living in a townhouse near the McNeese campus before the storms hit. They evacuated to Texas and returned to an unlivable situation. But she still had to finish her nursing degree so Manita needed to find a new home to be able to graduate.

“I never thought I’d find such a wonderful person to live with when the hurricane happened. While I was looking for places to stay, I couldn’t find anything. All the Nepalese students, my friends had evacuated. They were in Texas with friends, with relatives, and I couldn’t find anyone still living here, Khatri said.

The faculty and staff in McNeese’s department of nursing tried to help students coordinate housing plans, some even took students in themselves. Sarita Fahrmann, a neighbor to the dean, felt compelled to help and did everything she could to make Manita feel more comfortable.

“And I had never even given it a thought that there are students out there that need a place to stay so they can finish their education. Especially nursing students, I didn’t realize they had to have a physical address to do their clinicals,” Fahrmann said.

