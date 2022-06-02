CPSO hosting Jr. Deputy Academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14.

A meet and greet will be held on Monday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on 2009 N. Simmons Street.

CPSO said the program aims to teach children the importance of their roles as citizens in the community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles CPSO deputies play in the community.

To register for the academy, CLICK HERE.

