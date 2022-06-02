Church goers attend Mass to Avert Storms ahead of hurricane season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricane season brings several months of dread for those who have endured the recent storms. People from across several parishes joined together Wednesday to pray for protection from the damage and destruction.

“He brings about some good, even in the most desperate situations,” Bishop Glen John Provost said.

They are the reason for wounds left on the hearts of many who live in Southwest Louisiana and the reason for this congregation’s prayer.

“We come every year to give thanks to the lord, plain and simple,” Leroy Crochet said.

Each year, church goers come together to pray for protection ahead of hurricane season.

“The hurricanes- Rita and the last, Laura, God has protected us, so this is why we come to give thanks,” Crochet said.

“Whatever the outcome, God will protect us and bring about some good in spite of it all,” Bishop Glen John Provost said.

Bishop Glen John Provost leads the mass, giving gratitude to God as he said the power of destruction is no match for the power of prayer.

“We must approach this hurricane season with confidence that God is indeed protecting us, and he will bring about whatever is his will, and indeed may his will be thy,” Bishop Glen John Provost said.

“We give thanks to all the blessing he has, and I think we need to show this publicly what we appreciate and give thanks for,” Crochet said.

