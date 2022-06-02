Cemetery preservation workshop to be held at Beauregard Cemetery

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Atlas Preservation will be holding a community workshop that will teach residents how to clean, repair, and preserve gravestones.

The hands-on preservation workshop is free and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The workshop will be presented at the Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder.

It will be an informal presentation with people allowed to come and go or participate as long as they would like. Those attending can bring drinks, snacks and lawn chairs to use as they work. However, you are asked to dress appropriately for the venue.

Jonathan Appell, of Atlas Preservation, will lead this workshop, and you can watch a video of a conservation project he worked on HERE.

For more information on the workshop, you can call the Beauregard Museum at 337-463-8148 or view the Atlas Preservation tour’s website HERE.

