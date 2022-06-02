Black Heritage Gallery presents two new exhibits at Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Black Heritage Gallery in the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center has announced it will be hosting two new exhibitions.

The opening reception for the exhibitions will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Historic City Hall is located at 1001 Ryan Street and has resumed normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission is free.

“Artworks by Madelyn Benoit, Marissa Lyons, and Derrick Thornton”

This exhibit features impactful art created by a trio of some of the most talented artists in Lake Charles. This new exhibit will be on display in the northwest gallery on the second floor through Saturday, July 23rd.

The group show features three artists who each bring their own varied approach to painting together. Derrick Thornton uses his paintings to spread awareness for Black Americans’ perspectives. He likes to say that his paintings “have eyes,” as in they look right at you and force you to acknowledge them.

Madelyn Benoit takes a more figurative approach to her artwork. She depicts women of color in a romantic light, hoping to convey their beautiful, soft, and feminine side to the viewer.

“The Birth of an Artist”

Opening alongside it will be a new collection of photographs by Jeanine Blaney titled “The Birth of an Artist,” which will be on display through Saturday, July 29th.

Blaney says her work “is so much more than just pointing the camera at a scene and clicking the button.” Her photography exhibit is about capturing and understanding pivotal moments. She goes on to say, “It’s essential to capture these moments because they’re fleeting and forgettable. It may take a year or more to forget them. Still, you can lose the feeling without a timeless, visual reminder and never dig it up again. A photo can bring back the emotions, memories, and scents attached to the image.”

