Authorities searching for inmate trustee who walked off job site

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Calcasieu Correctional Center walked off his trustee job site at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles, in the early afternoon of June 2, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Stacy G. Young, 52, qualified to be a trustee at the Academy due to his non-violent offender status, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with the word “inmate”, blue jeans, and a gray baseball cap, authorities said.

CPSO advised anyone with knowledge of Young’s whereabouts to call 337-491-3605 or 911.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.