Authorities searching for DeRidder burglary suspect

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect following a burglary at a local business, according to the DeRidder Police Department.

Officers say the burglary happened at a business on North Pine St. around 4:04 a.m. on May 31, 2022. They say the suspect took a large number of tobacco products.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a newer model white Toyota Camry with black wheels and at the time of the burglary had no license plate.

The suspect left the business headed southbound on North Pine St.

The DeRidder Police Department asks anyone with information on this incident to call Crimestoppers at 462-8918. Calls can be made anonymously.

