50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Authorities searching for DeRidder burglary suspect

Authorities searching for DeRidder burglary suspect
Authorities searching for DeRidder burglary suspect(DeRidder Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect following a burglary at a local business, according to the DeRidder Police Department.

Officers say the burglary happened at a business on North Pine St. around 4:04 a.m. on May 31, 2022. They say the suspect took a large number of tobacco products.

Caption

Surveillance footage shows the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a newer model white Toyota Camry with black wheels and at the time of the burglary had no license plate.

The suspect left the business headed southbound on North Pine St.

The DeRidder Police Department asks anyone with information on this incident to call Crimestoppers at 462-8918. Calls can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

FUN WITH FIDEAUX
“Fun with Fideaux” returns to Calcasieu libraries
FINDING COMMUNITY
Finding Community after the storms
Cemetery preservation workshop to be held at Beauregard Cemetery
Cemetery preservation workshop to be held at Beauregard Cemetery
Black Heritage Gallery presents two new exhibits at Historic City Hall
Black Heritage Gallery presents two new exhibits at Historic City Hall