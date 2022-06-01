“Women: A Century of Change” to exhibit at Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - National Geographic will present a new touring exhibition celebrating women worldwide at the Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center beginning, Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Nearly 103 years after the granting of voting rights to women in the United States, the exhibition reflects on the past, present, and future of women, illustrating some of their key issues and focusing on the development goals that see them at the center of every process of social, political and economic growth.

Another section of the exhibition is dedicated to intimate shots and biographies of a group of iconic women, scientists, and celebrities interviewed by National Geographic for a special issue of the magazine published in November 2019. Among the portraits are those of television host Oprah Winfrey, the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, and the Italian Life Senator Liliana Segre.

The exhibit will remain on display through August 13, 2022.

Historic City Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

While visiting the Center, be sure to see “Viva Las Vegas” by Doug Waterfield, “Artworks by Madelyn Benoit, Marissa Lyons, and Derrick Thornton,” and Jeanine Blaney’s “The Birth of an Artist” in Black Heritage Gallery.

Gallery by the Lake is also showing “What a Wonderful World.”

The Charlestown Farmers’ Market is also open on Bilbo Street behind the center every Saturday 8 a.m. - noon.

