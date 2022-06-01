50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

“Women: A Century of Change” to exhibit at Historic City Hall

“Women: A Century of Change”
“Women: A Century of Change”(National Geographic)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - National Geographic will present a new touring exhibition celebrating women worldwide at the Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center beginning, Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Nearly 103 years after the granting of voting rights to women in the United States, the exhibition reflects on the past, present, and future of women, illustrating some of their key issues and focusing on the development goals that see them at the center of every process of social, political and economic growth.

Another section of the exhibition is dedicated to intimate shots and biographies of a group of iconic women, scientists, and celebrities interviewed by National Geographic for a special issue of the magazine published in November 2019. Among the portraits are those of television host Oprah Winfrey, the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, and the Italian Life Senator Liliana Segre.

The exhibit will remain on display through August 13, 2022.

Historic City Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

While visiting the Center, be sure to see “Viva Las Vegas” by Doug Waterfield, “Artworks by Madelyn Benoit, Marissa Lyons, and Derrick Thornton,” and Jeanine Blaney’s “The Birth of an Artist” in Black Heritage Gallery.

Gallery by the Lake is also showing “What a Wonderful World.”

The Charlestown Farmers’ Market is also open on Bilbo Street behind the center every Saturday 8 a.m. - noon.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Johnette Downing to perform at Calcasieu Library Branches on June 2
Johnette Downing to perform at Calcasieu Library Branches on June 2
Acadian Ambulance honors SWLA Paramedic and EMT of the Year
Acadian Ambulance honors SWLA Paramedic and EMT of the Year
Lake Charles Fire Department
Lake Charles Fire Department testing water hydrants through July 1
The Lake Charles Community Band (Source: The Lake Charles Community Band)
“Catch-A-Concert” series begins June 6