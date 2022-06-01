Water outage scheduled for parts of Hackberry today

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - A water outage has been scheduled for the western area of Hackberry today in order to repair the main water line on Hwy. 27, according to Cameron Parish Waterworks District 2.

The affected area includes the water tower South to Hwy. 390 West Main and all roads fed off of West Main St.

The district says water service will be restored as soon as possible today, June 1, 2022.

Following the repair, a boil advisory will be in effect.

If you need assistance, you can call the waterworks district office at 337-762-3935.

