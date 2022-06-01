50/50 Thursdays
Water outage scheduled for Kinder today

Water Outage
Water Outage(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - There will be sporadic water outages across Kinder due to emergency repairs, according to Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2.

The outages are expected to occur today, June 1, 2022, and continue through tomorrow, June 2.

Due to the nature of the repairs to the water tank, there is no definite time in which the water will be out of service.

Once service is restored, Kinder will be under a boil advisory.

