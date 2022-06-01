Water outage scheduled for Kinder today

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - There will be sporadic water outages across Kinder due to emergency repairs, according to Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2.

The outages are expected to occur today, June 1, 2022, and continue through tomorrow, June 2.

Due to the nature of the repairs to the water tank, there is no definite time in which the water will be out of service.

Once service is restored, Kinder will be under a boil advisory.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.