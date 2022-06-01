50/50 Thursdays
United Way of SWLA introduces summer volunteer program

Teen share experience volunteering for United Ways Summer of service program.
By Amma Siriboe
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be kicking off its summer volunteer program tomorrow.

The program begins June 1st and will last through the end of July.

Teens between the ages of 13 and 18 are welcome to participate.

“It helps out the community and it’s also a way for you to meet new people in the city,” Volunteer, Lamarion Armstead said.

The program is a way for teens like Armstead to give back to their communities. Armstead and other volunteers will be helping senior citizens with simple tasks around the house like cleaning up the yard and tech assistance for seniors on navigating the internet.

“The way the internet is set up is hard, but I will be able to help a lot. it takes time and understanding, but be understanding to those that need it,” Armstead said.

In addition to building social skills and helping others, the program allows high school students to earn course credit.

But for Armstead - who already has a packed summer schedule with football - he feels rewarded every time he volunteers.

“It made me feel important, and that I was actually moving toward a cause that was greater than myself,” Armstead said.

For teens interested in joining the volunteer program this Summer, CLICK HERE.

