50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Tulsa police: Multiple people shot at medical building

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down" following the incident...
Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down" following the incident Wednesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — 3 people killed during shooting at medical building, shooter also dead.

THIS IS AN AP BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — A police captain says multiple people have been shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus and “some unfortunately were killed.”

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down” following the incident Wednesday. St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building.

The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Water Outage
Town of Kinder warns customers of possible water shortage
Vinton Scholarship
Third grader gives $1,000 scholarships to graduating students
FILE - In this July 8, 2014 file photo, an Everest Institute sign is seen in an office building...
Former Corinthian students get federal student debt erased
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine