SWLA Arrest Report - May 31, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 31, 2022.

Dakori Ray Lewis, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana.

Joseph Vincent Carmody, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Brennon Kane Pete, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana.

Brittney Sue Woodcock, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Layne Squibb, 56, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; resisting an officer; contempt of court (3 charges).

Roberto Garcia Hernandez, 43, Sullivan City, TX: Third offense DWI; contempt of court.

Neil Jennings Gill, 52, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

David Keith Welch, 39, Eunice: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Nakavin Hayward Batiste, 20, Martinville: Receiving payment from drug-related offenses; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Paul Cavalier Jr., 38, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Martin William Pomes Jr., 24, Sulphur: First-degree robbery.

Desmond Devon Smith, 30, Galena Park, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jamelia Kiera Lewis, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Sarah Renee Grubbs, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; out-of-state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sam Brown II, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jasmine Pouchie Miller, 36, Theft of $25,000 or more.

Brandon Michael Foote, 23, Westlake: Battery; domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.