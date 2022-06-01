SWLA Arrest Report - May 31, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 31, 2022.
Dakori Ray Lewis, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana.
Joseph Vincent Carmody, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Brennon Kane Pete, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana.
Brittney Sue Woodcock, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Layne Squibb, 56, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; resisting an officer; contempt of court (3 charges).
Roberto Garcia Hernandez, 43, Sullivan City, TX: Third offense DWI; contempt of court.
Neil Jennings Gill, 52, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
David Keith Welch, 39, Eunice: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.
Nakavin Hayward Batiste, 20, Martinville: Receiving payment from drug-related offenses; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Paul Cavalier Jr., 38, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Martin William Pomes Jr., 24, Sulphur: First-degree robbery.
Desmond Devon Smith, 30, Galena Park, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jamelia Kiera Lewis, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Sarah Renee Grubbs, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; out-of-state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sam Brown II, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jasmine Pouchie Miller, 36, Theft of $25,000 or more.
Brandon Michael Foote, 23, Westlake: Battery; domestic abuse.
